Tom Wilson is getting married to Taylor Pischke today. The wedding will be minus one brobean.

Nicklas Backstrom isn’t the only big-name Washington Capitals player to get married this summer. Tom Wilson is tying the knot to fiancee Taylor Pischke on Saturday per an RMNB reader who knew one of the vendors and asked to remain anonymous.

Wilson’s wedding is being held in the DC area and it is believed many current and former Capitals teammates are attending. Two we’re aware of include Chandler Stephenson and Michael Latta.

Tasha Stephenson revealed her family would be attending the ceremony after posting a photo from their flight on her Instagram Story, Friday. “We’re coming for ya @taylor_pischke & @tomwilson !!!” she wrote, including a bride and groom emoji.

Wilson’s longtime roommate, bash brother, and ketchup-discount appreciator, Michael Latta, is also in town for the nuptials. Latta commented on an Instagram post of Andre Burakovsky’s telling the two-time Stanley Cup champion that he’d be missed at the event.

Burakovsky is currently in Switzerland to see his friend Calle Andersson play for HC Lugano.

Wilson, Latta, and Burakovsky were all roomates together from 2014 to 2015.

“He’s a good kid,” Wilson said when Burakovsky moved out. “He was fun to have around. We had a lot of good times together, but we’re not in elementary school anymore. It’s the real world.”

“It’s a lot quieter because we always yell at Burkie,” Latta added.

Friday night, the Wilson and Pischke held their wedding rehersal dinner in Northern Virginia.

Tom proposed to Taylor in July 2021. The two lovebirds have been dating since 2015 and first met at one of Taylor’s volleyball tournaments in Canada.

Pischke celebrated her bacholorette weekend in early August along with her friends in Banff, Alberta.

Wilson and Pischke have a home and a dog, Halle, together. The couple volunteer with Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and foster puppies together as a family.

Congratulations, you two!

5:10 pm update: Tom and Taylor are officially married.

Headline photo: @taylor_pischke/IG