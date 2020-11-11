Home / News / Taylor Pischke explains when she first met Tom Wilson and how they ended up with Halle in Instagram Story Q/A

Taylor Pischke explains when she first met Tom Wilson and how they ended up with Halle in Instagram Story Q/A

By Ian Oland

November 11, 2020 5:27 pm

Tom Wilson and Taylor Pischke began driving back to Washington DC from their native Toronto on Tuesday. During the nearly 10-hour trip, Pischke held a Q/A on her Instagram Story, fielding a whole bunch of questions that might interest Capitals fans.

Taylor addressed how she first met Tom Wilson and how the couple ended up with Halle. Taylor also asked about when she’d be completed George Washington University’s Masters of Business program.

Upon their return, Taylor posted a photo of Halle whose hair was puffed up due to all the rain in the Virginia area today.

Humidity in DC is making my hair poof! #volume

