Nicklas Backstrom and Liza Berg get married in Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom is now a married man.

Saturday, the legendary Capitals center got married to longtime partner Liza Berg. The two tied the knot in a small, beautiful, private ceremony in Sweden.

In attendance were various members of the hockey world including Marcus Johansson, Elias Lindholm, Calle Jarnkrok, Carl Hagelin, Andre Burakovsky, and of course…honorary Swede TJ Oshie.

The wedding hashtag was #NickScoresLiza in true hockey fashion.

The legendary Peter Forsberg was also in attendance.

Nicklas and Liza have three children together, Haley, Vince, and Alizee — their youngest who was born in 2020.

Congratulations, Nicke and Liza! We are so very happy for your family.

Headline photo via Andreas Ohgren (@pt_andreas/Instagram)