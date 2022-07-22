TJ Oshie does fully clothed belly flop into pool at Nicklas Backstrom’s rehearsal dinner

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie is no stranger to partying in water fully clothed. In fact, he’s no stranger to partying at weddings either.

That was on full display Friday night in Sweden when at Nicklas Backstrom’s wedding rehearsal dinner he did a fully clothed belly flop into a pool.

“For some reason, it always happens at weddings,” Oshie said in 2020 when asked about his partying ways. “It might just be hockey players. I am very guilty of going tarps off at more than one wedding.

“My wife is not proud of it,” he continued. “It’s usually the next morning when she’s gotta tell me that I might be getting a little too old to go tarps off.”

Well, it does look he has at least listened to that advice this time.

Oshie posed with Backstrom earlier in the night before any sort of pool became involved.

Never change, TJ.

Headline photo via Lauren Oshie (lauren.oshie/Instagram)