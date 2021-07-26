Tom Wilson gets engaged to Taylor Pischke 💍

Tom Wilson and Taylor Pischke are engaged to be married.

Pischke announced the news on Instagram, Monday afternoon.

“My forever ❤️💍 07.23.2021,” she wrote.

“About time!!!” commented former roommate Michael Latta on Instagram. “Congrats you two! @tomwilson”

Judging by the photos, Wilson appears to have proposed to Pischke on Friday during a beach vacation.

Wilson later posted the same photo with the caption, “I’m a lucky guy 🤍💍”

The two lovebirds have been dating since 2015. They first met at one of Taylor’s volleyball tournaments in Canada.

Wilson and Pischke have a home and a dog, Halle, together.

Pischke recently got her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University in May.

They also foster puppies from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

From all of us at RMNB, congratulations Tom and Taylor!

