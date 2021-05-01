Tom Wilson and Taylor Pischke are fostering two new puppies

Tom Wilson and Taylor Pischke’s furr family is growing – at least for the time being.

Friday, Pischke debuted two new pups the couple was taking in and fostering.

“Added ✌🏻 to the crew….but only for a couple weeks! #fosterparents #puppymadness #suntanning☀️ #halleisstillnumber1 #adoptdontshop” Pischke wrote on Instagram.

The couple already has one dog of its own, a black lab mix from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, named Halle.

It seems as if the puppies took to Halle very quickly. She has some serious mom energy in these pics.

Tom and Taylor previously fostered a puppy named Tulip in 2017.

Headline photo courtesy of @taylor_pischke