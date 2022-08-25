TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov are the latest Capitals back in town for next season

The Washington Capitals are continuing to get the gang back together ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported that John Carlson, Lars Eller, Carl Hagelin, Garnet Hathaway, Hendrix Lapierre, Joe Snively, Sam Anas, and Alex Alexeyev were all skating at MedStar Capitals Iceplex last week.

Now two more core players are joining them.

Capitals forward TJ Oshie returned to the ice on Wednesday as evidenced by an Instagram photo from Lauren Oshie. TJ took an adorable photo with his kids Leni and Campbell before jumping on the ice.

Meanwhile, Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov flew back to Washington earlier in the day.

Nicklas Backstrom may also be back in town. On her Instagram Story, Lauren Oshie posted photos and videos of Backstrom’s kids hanging out with their family.

Capitals Training Camp is expected to begin in mid-September.