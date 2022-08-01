Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Alexeyev attend last Nationals game before trade deadline, see Juan Soto homer off Max Scherzer

Washington Capitals teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Alexeyev were at Nationals Park for what appeared to have the makings of a memorable night. The game featured the Nationals’ former ace, Max Scherzer, starting against the Nats as a member of the New York Mets.

The game was also the Nationals’ last before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The team is reportedly fielding offers for superstar outfielder Juan Soto after rejecting a 15-year, $440 million offer to stay with the team long-term last month.

Kuzy and Alex² were spotted by MASN cameras during the top of the fourth inning. The two were enjoying some concessions. Kuznetsov was wearing one of the Nationals’ cherry blossom jerseys. The comrades also recently attended the Capitals’ Development Camp scrimmage at Capital One Arena together.

Kuzy and Alex Alex enjoying(?) a Nats game. pic.twitter.com/vCzIkkOOgX — Timothy Jimothy Yoshie (@tjyoshie77) August 2, 2022

Alexeyev was misidentified as Ilya Samsonov by Nats’ commentators, which we will choose to forgive them for.

KUZY IN A CITY CONNECT JERSEY!!! 😮 Hi @Capitals! The cherry blossoms look good on you! 🌸🌸🌸🌸 #NATITUDE // #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Q1ZNO4IMKg — Ladies of Nationals Baseball (@LONTDC1) August 2, 2022

One Nats fan even got an opportunity to take a photo with Kuzy outside the ballpark.

Kuznetsov and Alexeyev got to see some fireworks minutes after they were featured on TV. At the bottom of the inning, Soto went yard, absolutely wrecking a Scherzer fastball 421 feet to dead center.

Home Run Derby Champ Juan Soto with his 1st homer since the break.@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/QeZpvkXX5J — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 2, 2022

It was Soto’s first dinger since winning the Home Run Derby. It could also end up being the last in a Nats uniform.

Juan Soto's home run off of Max Scherzer had an exit velo of 108.4mph with a 29 degree launch angle and the ball traveled 421 feet. ( 📸Sol Tucker | TalkNats) pic.twitter.com/cdUb5AupG6 — Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats) August 2, 2022

Juan also provided some heads-up baserunning in the first inning, netting the Nats their first run of the game.

The fact that the game could be Soto’s last did not seem lost on him.

Update: Juan Soto flipped Will a ball. Night. Made. pic.twitter.com/A62GJr0eln — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) August 2, 2022

Three teams seem to be emerging for Soto’s services: the Padres, Cardinals, or Dodgers. The Nats could also choose to hold onto Juan and continue to negotiate or deal him over the winter.