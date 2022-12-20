Tress Way, the coolest punter in the NFL, did the Oshie chug at the Capitals game

Taylor Heinicke got most of the attention on Monday, but the Commanders quarterback wasn’t the only player from the Washington football team at the game.

Heinicke was joined at the game by other players like Brian Robinson, Charles Leno, and popular punter Tress Way.

UNLEASH THE FURY https://t.co/yT97LFrBqd — Tress Way (@Tress_Way) December 20, 2022

In this article, I’d like to focus on Way, who attended the game in a TJ Oshie alternate jersey — the same blue sweater the Capitals were wearing on the ice for the game.

While Heinicke was front in center in the Capitals’ Merry Chugmas video, Way also participated and did his best imitation of TJ Oshie imitation. If you look to the back right, Tress did Oshie’s beer chug that he made famous at the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship parade.

Immaculate form.

This is the first time we’ve seen a DC athlete do the Oshie chug at a Capitals game since Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton did it in the team’s locker room to celebrate the Nationals’ World Series win.

If we ignore Pat McAfee who’s out of football now, Tress Way is the coolest punter in the NFL and this is not up for debate.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter