Taylor Heinicke chugs beer, crushes can on head at Capitals game

Taylor Heinicke was an honored guest at the Capitals-Red Wings game on Monday. And I’m happy to report that the Commanders’ quarterback had more fun than practically anyone else in the arena.

Heinicke, who’s 5-2-1 since replacing Carson Wentz, rocked his new Tom Wilson Reverse Retro jersey in his suite-side seats.

Heinicke got the fans going in the third period by chugging a Bud Light on camera. He partially crushed the can on his head and tossed it.

This is absolutely the type of leadership I want my hometown quarterback to have.

During the game, Heinicke also demanded a fight in an Instagram Story. He eventually sorta got one when Anthony Mantha got in a fracas along the boards.

He also raucously celebrated after Dmitry Orlov’s overtime winner.

Heinicke happily took photos with fans throughout the night. (If you got one, shoot it over to us.)

Taylor was great with Caps fans tonight. My crew snuck in a pic during a break in the 3rd period. Caps win. Great night. Thanks Jim Van Stone and the Caps!! pic.twitter.com/jR9d9XBPiM — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) December 20, 2022

Nice to have ya at the game, Taylor. Since the Caps won with you here, that means you can’t miss another one for the rest of the season.

Screenshot courtesy of the @capitals