Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke rocks Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed his support in a national way to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Heinicke rocked the Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 sweater and their recent giveaway Screagle hat on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd Live.”

Heinicke, who replaced an injured Carson Wentz early in the season, has led the Commanders to a 5-1-1 over the last seven games and a possible playoff berth.

.@Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke sees some of himself in Drew Brees… "When I got to college, I started looking at QB's I could emulate. Russell Wilson was one and Drew Brees was the other one… I continue to try and do that." pic.twitter.com/1nX0VBQO72 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 15, 2022

The jersey was a Tom Wilson sweater.

While rocking the sweater, Heinicke also took time to meet up with the Commanders’ team dog, Mando, for a picture by the team’s Christmas tree.

Heinicke isn’t the only Commanders player who landed a Caps Reverse Retro jersey. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen showed off their new sweaters in a tweet outside of the team’s practice facility.

.@Capitals thanks babes for sending our guys some swag Loving the new jerseys 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cpBI2T3SOG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 14, 2022

The team also recently congratulated Alex Ovechkin on scoring his 800th career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Congrats to the 🐐 @ovi8 on 800 career goals‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8mUYPua2Tt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 14, 2022

Heinicke has been making news off the field as much as he has on it this season. The popular QB also started a shoe tradition that involves his opponents and dropping a serious amount of dough.

When Heinicke first joined the Commanders in 2020, he only had two pairs of shoes in his closet: a pair of vans and a set of converse. The rest of the locker room joked with their new quarterback, saying he needed to up his shoe game. Since then, after every win, Heinicke has bought a pair of Jordans in the color scheme of the team he defeated.

After each of his wins, Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke buys a pair of Jordans in the opponent's colorway 👟 (📸: @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/Tr81XCKoZ7 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 30, 2022

Now, he can rock a Capitals sweater after every victory, too.

Headline photo: @taylorheinicke/Instagram