Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke rocks Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey

By Faith Harris

December 15, 2022 11:39 pm

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed his support in a national way to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Heinicke rocked the Capitals’ Reverse Retro 2.0 sweater and their recent giveaway Screagle hat on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd Live.”

Heinicke, who replaced an injured Carson Wentz early in the season, has led the Commanders to a 5-1-1 over the last seven games and a possible playoff berth.

The jersey was a Tom Wilson sweater.

While rocking the sweater, Heinicke also took time to meet up with the Commanders’ team dog, Mando, for a picture by the team’s Christmas tree.

Heinicke isn’t the only Commanders player who landed a Caps Reverse Retro jersey. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen showed off their new sweaters in a tweet outside of the team’s practice facility.

The team also recently congratulated Alex Ovechkin on scoring his 800th career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Heinicke has been making news off the field as much as he has on it this season. The popular QB also started a shoe tradition that involves his opponents and dropping a serious amount of dough.

When Heinicke first joined the Commanders in 2020, he only had two pairs of shoes in his closet: a pair of vans and a set of converse. The rest of the locker room joked with their new quarterback, saying he needed to up his shoe game. Since then, after every win, Heinicke has bought a pair of Jordans in the color scheme of the team he defeated.

Now, he can rock a Capitals sweater after every victory, too.

Headline photo: @taylorheinicke/Instagram

