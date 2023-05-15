Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are releasing a new wine, ‘Broadcast Blanc’, to help raise money for rare cancer research

Just because it’s the offseason for the Washington Capitals doesn’t mean Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin aren’t keeping busy.

Friday, the two wildly popular Capitals broadcasters are releasing a new wine and hosting a party in Gambrills, Maryland, that you’re totally invited to.

Joe B and Locker are launching a delicious Chardonnay entitled “Broadcast Blanc” which they created in partnership with 3 Steves Winery. It’s the tasty wine brother of Broadcast Blend that Joe B and Locker released last April to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a duo.

Fans who purchase tickets to Friday’s event at the Blackwall Barn and Lodge (you can purchase the tickets here) will be able to taste the wine for the first time and mingle with local sports celebrities. The event runs from 7 to 11 pm.

According to Locker, there will be an open bar and food as well as exclusive access to a unique and live and silent auction that features specially signed Washington Capitals items. Peter Bondra, Alan May, Brent Johnson, John Walton, Harvey Grant, and Alexa Landestoy are all scheduled to appear. Locker also always tries his best to bring special guests to his events that aren’t advertised.

And — this is the exciting part — if my article is deemed “good enough”, which admittedly is subjective and an arbitrary standard I have no idea if I’m living up to, Locker said I can come, too. That in turn will allow me to renew my rivalry with Alan May, who loves me. (So please buy tickets.)

There is also a sponsorship tier that you can learn more about on the Laughlin Family Foundation website.

Proceeds from this event will help fund endometrial cancer education and research initiatives, including the 2nd Annual Endometrial Cancer Symposium at Johns Hopkins and other research grants. Endometrial cancer is one of the only cancers in which incidence and mortality are on the rise.

For fans who can’t attend the party, they can still show their support by purchasing the Broadcast Blanc wine online. It can be purchased directly from 3 Steves Winery’s website linked here and shipped right to you. Each bottle is $45.