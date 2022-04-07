Craig Laughlin and Joe Beninati release 25th anniversary wine called ‘Broadcast Blend’, will host release party during Caps-Pens game

With the Washington Capitals are on national television for four straight games during April, NBC Sports Washington broadcasters Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are making the most of their 11 days off.

The popular and Emmy-winning play-by-play duo released a wine entitled Broadcast Blend to celebrate their 25 years on air together and will hold what looks to be a very fun launch party — that will also serve as a watch party for the Capitals-Penguins game — on Saturday from 2:30-7:30pm at Five Iron Golf near Capital One Arena. Tickets can be purchased here. (Please note the event is nearly sold out and there are only a handful of VIP tickets left.)

The limited-edition wine, Broadcast Blend, is an elegant Cabernet Sauvignon with grapes from the Ziganti Vineyard, home of 3Steves Winery. The wine was aged in 50 percent new French oak with varying toast levels and grain tightness, as well as 6 percent new Hungarian oak, for 18 months. 3Steves Winery, located in Livermore, California, has won numerous awards, including Best Red Wine of Show at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for their Zinfandel.

The wine is available for purchase online at 3steveswinery.com. A portion of all wine sales will benefit The Laughlin Family Foundation.

“When I first tasted the 25th Anniversary ‘Broadcast Blend’ I knew that Locker and I were being treated to a wine that wine-lovers will enjoy,” Beninati said. “It wasn’t an over-the-top, heavyweight puncher. We loved the color immediately. The nose was very appealing. There were hints of blackberry and notes of peppery spice that made it attractive. It tasted like a wine that could be consumed right away but also showed signs that it had plenty of life ahead. Once Locker finalized the label, I was convinced this would be a great keepsake and a special way to help the Laughlin Family Foundation.”

“It’s been a fun six-month process working together with Joe and 3 Steves Winery from first tasting the wine in November, to creating the label, to getting Joe to create Tik Toks,” added Laughlin. “It’s been a wonderful journey. We are excited for Caps fans to try and enjoy our wine. I have enjoyed it a few times already with friends and family and love it. It’s a great drinking wine for any occasion! And we can’t thank Caps fans enough for their overwhelming support on this project and for our foundation.”

The chaos of the Tik Toks is certainly a delight.

The launch party on Saturday will feature special guests such as Capitals legends Peter Bondra, Alan May (ugh not that guy), and Brent Johnson. Other local celebs scheduled to attend include Al Koken, Harvey Grant, Wes Johnson, Alexa Landestoy, Jordan Giorgio, Courtney Laughlin, Food Blogger Katie Higgins, and [checks notes] RMNB’s Ian Oland!

Fans who purchase VIP tickets can get into the party an hour early for a special meet and greet, get unlimited free food during that time, receive a commemorative wine glass, and entry into the golf bays. There are also premium and general admission tickets available. Everyone who attends (who is legal) can get a taste of the Broadcast Blend wine that otherwise is only available online at 3steveswinery.com.

Craig and Courtney Laughlin will get their fun weekend started early on Friday by doing a beer tour of nine different Northern Virginia locations. The tour is to celebrate the launch of Locker’s new beer, Top Shelf, by Calvert Brewing. The full schedule can be seen on the second slide of the below Instagram.

Craig will be signing autographs and mingling with fans. He will also be giving away one free ticket to the wine event to a Caps fan they meet along the way.

This busy weekend will benefit the Laughlin Family Foundation in their mission to help those affected by rare cancers. Craig Laughlin and his wife Linda founded the Laughlin Family Foundation in 2018 to help bring awareness, support, and research to rare cancers. While rare cancers only make up 25 percent of cancer diagnoses in the US, they account for an alarming 40 percent of cancer deaths. To date, the foundation has raised over $300k to help those affected by rare cancers and has supported the Center for Rare Gynecological Cancers at John’s Hopkins Medicine through a $100k research grant.