2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition live updates and results

This is your place to check for live updates and results from the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL his hosting the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena at 7:15 pm. The special event can be watched on on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

The league will have their all-star players participate in seven different events.

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will be taking part in both the Hardest Shot and Breakaway Challenge contests.

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™

Participants

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR – 13.757

Kevin Fiala, LAK – 13.997

Chandler Stephenson, VGK – 14.197

Dylan Larkin, DET – 14.558

Cale Makar, COL – 22.304 (fell)

Svechnikov and Fiala advance to finals.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR – 13.699

Kevin Fiala, LAK – 14.114

Svechnikov wins.

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Participants

Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (team) – 40

David Pastrnak, BOS – 38

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA – 31

Mitchell Marner, TOR – 21

Ovi, Crosby, and Ovi Jr win!

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™

Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.

Guest Shooters

Alex Carpenter

Hilary Knight

Emily Clark

Rebecca Johnston

Sarah Nurse

Participants

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG and Juuse Saros, NSH – 13

Stuart Skinner, EDM and Logan Thompson, VGK – 11

Linus Ullmark, BOS and Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL – 9

Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Ilya Sorokin, NYI – 6

Hellebuyck and Saros win.

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™

Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents.

Participants

Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Adam Fox, NYR vs Brady Tkachuk, OTT and Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Rangers move on.

Sidney Crosby, PIT and Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs Mikko Rantanen, COL and Cale Makar, COL

The full-Avalanche team moves on.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Adam Fox, NYR vs Mikko Rantanen, COL and Cale Makar, COL

The Avalanche win.

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Participants

Connor McDavid, EDM – 9.497 (Four-for-four)

Brock Nelson, NYI – 12.126

Artemi Panarin, NYR – 13.235

Nazem Kadri, CGY – 13.459

Nikita Kucherov, TBL – 18.147

Kevin Hayes, PHI – 22.377

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL – 25.062

Aleksander Barkov, FLA – 25.297

Jack Hughes, NJD – 32.324

Leon Draisaitl, EDM – 36.956

McDavid, Nelson, Panarin, and Kadri move on to the final.

Nelson beats Panarin and Kadri beats McDavid in the semi-final.

Nelson wins.

Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™

Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck.

Participants

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Clayton Keller, ARI

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Jason Robertson, DAL

Suzuki birdies and wins.

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™

Participants

Elias Pettersson, VAN – 103.2 mph

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF – 102.3 mph

Josh Morrissey, WPG – 96.7 mph

Alex Ovechkin, WSH – 95.1 mph

Seth Jones, CHI – 94.7 mph

Pettersson takes it.

