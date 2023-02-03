2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition live updates and results

This is your place to check for live updates and results from the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
The NHL his hosting the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena at 7:15 pm. The special event can be watched on on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
The league will have their all-star players participate in seven different events.
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will be taking part in both the Hardest Shot and Breakaway Challenge contests.
Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™
Participants
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR – 13.757
Kevin Fiala, LAK – 13.997
Chandler Stephenson, VGK – 14.197
Dylan Larkin, DET – 14.558
Cale Makar, COL – 22.304 (fell)
Svechnikov and Fiala advance to finals.
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR – 13.699
Kevin Fiala, LAK – 14.114
Svechnikov wins.
Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™
Participants
Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo
Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (team) – 40
David Pastrnak, BOS – 38
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA – 31
Mitchell Marner, TOR – 21
Ovi, Crosby, and Ovi Jr win!
Sergei Ovechkin steals the show in Breakaway Challenge attempt with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby
Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™
Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.
Guest Shooters
Alex Carpenter
Hilary Knight
Emily Clark
Rebecca Johnston
Sarah Nurse
Participants
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG and Juuse Saros, NSH – 13
Stuart Skinner, EDM and Logan Thompson, VGK – 11
Linus Ullmark, BOS and Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL – 9
Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Ilya Sorokin, NYI – 6
Hellebuyck and Saros win.
Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™
Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents.
Participants
Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Adam Fox, NYR vs Brady Tkachuk, OTT and Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Rangers move on.
Sidney Crosby, PIT and Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs Mikko Rantanen, COL and Cale Makar, COL
The full-Avalanche team moves on.
Igor Shesterkin, NYR and Adam Fox, NYR vs Mikko Rantanen, COL and Cale Makar, COL
The Avalanche win.
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
Participants
Connor McDavid, EDM – 9.497 (Four-for-four)
Brock Nelson, NYI – 12.126
Artemi Panarin, NYR – 13.235
Nazem Kadri, CGY – 13.459
Nikita Kucherov, TBL – 18.147
Kevin Hayes, PHI – 22.377
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL – 25.062
Aleksander Barkov, FLA – 25.297
Jack Hughes, NJD – 32.324
Leon Draisaitl, EDM – 36.956
McDavid, Nelson, Panarin, and Kadri move on to the final.
Nelson beats Panarin and Kadri beats McDavid in the semi-final.
Nelson wins.
Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™
Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck.
Participants
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Clayton Keller, ARI
Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
Jason Robertson, DAL
Suzuki birdies and wins.
GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™
Participants
Elias Pettersson, VAN – 103.2 mph
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF – 102.3 mph
Josh Morrissey, WPG – 96.7 mph
Alex Ovechkin, WSH – 95.1 mph
Seth Jones, CHI – 94.7 mph
Pettersson takes it.
