Sergei Ovechkin steals the show in Breakaway Challenge attempt with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby

By Ian Oland
Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby were announced to be a dual entrant in the All-Star Skills Competition’s Breakaway Challenge.
But it was all a rouse to let Ovi’s four-year-old son Sergei steal the show.
After an elaborate setup at center ice with PK Subban, Ovechkin and Crosby signed the defenseman’s jersey before the former Norris Trophy winner asked one other legend for his ink: Sergei.
Ovi Jr. ambled out and then they all went in on Roberto Luongo alone on a three-on-none breakaway.
Sergei ended up last with the puck and appeared to lose control of the biscuit into the net — the Kucherov — beating the Hall of Fame goaltender five-hole.
OVI JR SCORES ‼️#NHLAllStar | @Capitals | @penguins pic.twitter.com/GKgoxdWusC
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2023
It was super cute.
Sergei got 10’s across the board from the celebrity judges.
he may be wearing 8, but #OviJr is a 10 in our book pic.twitter.com/HZvSGutPr7
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023
Afterward, the trio was interviewed at center ice.
Ovechkin was asked about his son being a lefty.
“Yeah I know,” he said. “But it is what it is. Nothing I can do. I tried.”
He then admitted what we all know.
“He’s working all the time in the house,” Ovechkin said. “Skating. Shooting. Play. Watching the games and the highlights. He’s crazy about hockey.”
Kevin Weekes asked Sergei if he was having a good time. Ovi translated for his son.
In the highest voice possible, Ovi Jr replied, “YESH.”
you're doing amazing, sweetie! pic.twitter.com/F5ugvQwSsP
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023
The trio would go on to win the Breakaway Challenge with a perfect score of 40.
GREAT CLIPS NHL BREAKAWAY CHALLENGE™
Participants
Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (team) – 40
David Pastrnak, BOS – 38
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA – 31
Mitchell Marner, TOR – 21
Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo
