Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby to compete together in NHL Breakaway Challenge at All-Star Skills Competition

This generation’s biggest rivals, Sindey Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, will once again be Metropolitan Division teammates at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But they’ll also be more than that.

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the two superstars will participate in the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night and compete in the NHL Breakaway Challenge together.

Ovechkin is a three-time winner of the event receiving top honors in 2008, 2009, and 2011. After that, he shied away from the event preferring to let other young players have the spotlight and try to make a name for themselves.

Sidney Crosby (@penguins) and Alex Ovechkin (@Capitals) will compete in the NHL Breakaway Challenge (the trick shot competition) TOGETHER at the All-Star skills competition Friday night. 👀👀👀 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 1, 2023

It’s unclear, at least to me, if Greg means Crosby and Ovechkin will be doing a breakaway attempt together as #Crosvechkin or they are both competing in the event separately.

This would not be the first time a Capitals and Penguins superstar combined in the event. In 2009, while Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin were beefing, the two made amends by combining to have a memorable breakaway attempt in Ottawa. Malkin helped Ovechkin dress up as a Canadian tourist before the Capitals’ captain raced down on a breakaway with two sticks.

The NHL recently posted the rules of the event in a PR release:

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™ Participants ▪ Minimum of four players and two goalies Winner ▪ Shooter with the highest score Procedure / Rules ▪ Shooters can start their routine from anywhere in the neutral zone and have full access to the offensive zone, including behind the net (NHL penalty shot rules do not apply).

▪ Each skater will attempt one shot.

▪ A panel of judges will rate each shot on a scale of 1 – 10. Tie Situation ▪ If, at the completion of the event, there is a tie for the highest score, the tied players will take one final shot to determine the winner.

The event will also feature Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo as a celebrity goaltender, which should be fun.

Ovechkin is already beachside in Florida with his wife Nastya and two kids Sergei and Ilya.