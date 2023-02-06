PK Subban explains what ended up happening to the signed Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby jersey from their Breakaway Challenge attempt

Four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin combined with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby to win the Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 All-Star Skills competition on Friday.

We know who won the figurative trophy, but who went home with the extremely valuable prop they autographed during it?

During the skit, PK Subban asked Crosby and Ovechkin to sign an Eastern Conference All-Star jersey. Then Crosby talked into the mic and said, “I think we need one more.”

It was at that moment, Ovi Jr. sprinted out onto the ice and they did their breakaway attempt, scoring on Hall of Fame goaltender Roberto Luongo.

Subban explained what ended up happening to the jersey at the end of the 2023 All-Star Game on Saturday night.

PK Subban: Quick story. So I’m at center ice. We do the signing for the jersey. Everything’s over. We get Sergei to come out. They do the shot on net. Everything goes great. And after that, nobody comes to me to take the jersey. So I’m thinking like, is this my jersey? Do I get to keep this? But I’m like, I don’t want to put this thing down. I’m not letting Ovi’s and Crosby’s Eastern Conference jersey float around the arena. So literally for the rest of the show, I’m holding it. And they’re like, PK, we need you at center ice. They’re like ‘give me the jersey.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t give you the jersey.’ So I get a text from Sid last night and he goes ‘Hey I don’t know if Ovi wants that jersey, but I’d like to have it.’ So I brought it for Sid today, handed it to him. Now Sid owes me one, he owes me a jersey.

While Ovi is the one who plans to open a museum someday, I think this treasure ended up in the right hands. Sid played second fiddle and put Ovi’s son over in the event so I think this is a wonderful parting gift.

Subban made sure to include a picture of the sweater in an Instagram post highlighting his memorable weekend.

Headline photo: @subbanator/Instagram