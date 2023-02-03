Alex Ovechkin unable to defend Hardest Shot title

The last time that Alex Ovechkin participated in the Hardest Shot Competition in 2018, he won the event with a 101.3 MPH clapper.

Five years later, Ovechkin could not defend his title. Nor could he even eclipse the century mark.

In Ovechkin’s first attempt, he missed the goal entirely netting a score of 0.0 MPH. In his second attempt, he actually hit the back of the net, but his shot only went 95.1 MPH.

Elias Pettersson would win the title with a 103.2 MPH shot.

Ovechkin surprisingly finished second to last in the event.

Ovechkin’s participation in the Hardest Shot came minutes after he teamed up with Sidney Crosby and his son Ovi Jr. to win the Breakaway Challenge with a perfect score of 40.

GEICO NHL HARDEST SHOT™

Participants

Elias Pettersson, VAN – 103.2 MPH

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF – 102.3 MPH

Josh Morrissey, WPG – 96.7 MPH

Alex Ovechkin, WSH – 95.1 MPH

Seth Jones, CHI – 94.7 MPH