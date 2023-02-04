Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scores once, brilliantly assists on two Sidney Crosby goals at 2023 All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin scores once, brilliantly assists on two Sidney Crosby goals at 2023 All-Star Game

By Ian Oland

February 4, 2023 5:20 pm

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are “good friends” and they showed it during both nights of 2023 All-Star Weekend.

On Night One, Ovechkin and Crosby combined with four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin to win the Breakaway Challenge at the All-Star Skills Competition.

During Game Two of the three-on-three All-Star Game tournament, Ovechkin and Crosby played on the same line and combined on two beautiful give-and-go goals where the Capitals captain played the role of dishmaster to his longtime rival.

The Atlantic Division would go on to beat the Metropolitan Division, 10-6, eliminating the Metro in the first round.

Point 1: Ovi primary assist on Sidney Crosby goal

Ovechkin’s first point came 6:19 into the first period. Sidney Crosby forced a turnover near the cornerboards, springing the two all-time legends on a two-on-none. Crosby sent a pass to Ovechkin hiding out in the crease, but Ovi chose to pass back to Crosby instead of shoot. The heads up play gave Crosby a layup on Atlantic Division goaltender Linus Ullmark to make it 3-2.

Afterward on the bench, Ovechkin spoke to Kevin Weekes on the bench.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said of his chemistry with Crosby. “He’s working hard. Getting in the battle, winning the battle. Pass to me, I give it back. Puck’s in the net.”

Crosby was laughing the entire time.

Point 2: Ovi primary assist on Sidney Crosby goal

In the second and final period, the two captains combined again 2:21 into the stanza. Again it came on a two-on-none. Crosby picked off an errant Andrei Vasilevskiy pass and sent a pass to Ovechkin streaking down the right wing. Ovi passed it back twice to Crosby before the Penguins forward buried it past Vasilevskiy.

Ovechkin could be seen holding up two fingers going, “That’s two!”

The tally made it 5-4 Metro.

Point 3: Alex Ovechkin goal

Twenty-three seconds later, Ovechkin scored his only goal of the All-Star Game, beating Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from the left circle. The goal made it 6-4 Metro. It’d be the last time they’d score, giving up six unanswered goals.

Ovi throws stick

At the very end of the game, Ovi tried to stop David Pastrnak’s breakaway on an empty net by heaving his stick at him. It did not work. Atlantic Division wins 10-6.

Ovechkin now has recorded 17 points (8g, 9a) in eight All-Star Game appearances. Per Capitals PR, he’s scored 11 points (5g, 6a) in five games under the five-on-five format and seven points (3g, 4a) in three games under the three-on-three format.

Ovechkin (37 years, 140 days) was the oldest player among this year’s participants at the All-Star Game.

