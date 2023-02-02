Alex Ovechkin says he is ‘good friends’ with Sidney Crosby and that the two call and text each other

Alex Ovechkin took his turn at the podium for Media Day as NHL All-Star Weekend media festivities got underway, Thursday. The Caps captain took a seat at a podium that featured a scenic Fort Lauderdale beach background behind him.

For the All-Star Skills Competition, Ovi will be teaming with his longtime bitter rival, Sidney Crosby, during the Breakaway Challenge.

So, naturally, he was asked about what his relationship is like with Sid these days.

“He still enjoy play hockey, I’m still enjoying playing hockey,” Ovechkin said. “I’m pretty sure when me and him is going to be retired, we’re going to have a couple of beers together and talk about the whole thing that happened in the past 15, 16 years.

“We’re good friends,” Ovechkin continued. “We can call to each other. If he has some milestones coming up and he reach it – I call him, shoot him a text. First couple years we kind of was different relationship. We was young. But, now we’ve matured.”

Since entering the league together as rookies in 2005, the two have had to go through each other for awards like the Calder Trophy, Hart Trophy, and Stanley Cup. They’ve traded big hits, face washes, and even spoke about fighting each other. Crosby even led his team off the ice during the 2011 Winter Classic and would not shake hands with the Capitals after their loss. But, as the Capitals vs Penguins rivalry has somewhat cooled, the two team captains have seemingly grown closer off the ice.

During the 2017 All-Star Game, they hung out so much that they spawned a ship name of “Crosvechkin”. In more recent years they’ve sat down for a joint interview in which Crosby says it would be awesome if Ovechkin topped Wayne Gretzky as the league’s all-time goal scorer.

Ovechkin sent a congratulatory video to Crosby when the latter played in his 1,000th career game.

It appears that now in 2023 we could be due for more Crosvechkin moments as All-Star weekend continues.

