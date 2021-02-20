Alex Ovechkin congratulates Sidney Crosby on playing in his 1,000th NHL game

Future Hall of Famer, Sidney Crosby, played in his 1,000th NHL game on Saturday.

Crosby received congratulations from across the hockey world, including from his biggest rival.

Video

A rivalry steeped in respect. pic.twitter.com/sxcRd2a8m4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

“Hey, Sid,” Alex Ovechkin said in a pre-taped video. “Congrats on your 1,000th game. It’s huge numbers. It’s always a pleasure to play against you and compete against you. You’re one of the best. Best of luck to you and your family. Enjoy the night. You deserve it, man.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins posted the message and included Ovechkin’s name in gold beside a Penguins logo.

In a video aired on the jumbotron pregame, Crosby also received congratulations from his parents, sister Taylor, Steve Yzerman, Steven Stamkos, John Tavares, Patrick Kane, Bill Guerin, Mario Lemieux, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. Crosby could be seen tearing up at the end as he stood with his girlfriend Kathy.

Crosby was presented with a silver stick from the NHL. His teammates gave him a framed mosaic that included a photo from every game of his career.

During warmups, every Penguins player wore number 87 on the back of their jersey to honor the legend. The Penguins also poked some fun at his superstitions too, stopping to tie their skates at the same time Crosby did.

Congratulations, Sid!

Just so everyone knows, Sid appreciated it too. pic.twitter.com/c6ctwQvo7F — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 21, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of the @penguins