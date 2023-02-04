Alex Ovechkin jokingly blames All-Star Game loss on Metro’s Russian goalies, picks best babysitter of Ovi Jr

Alex Ovechkin wrapped up a very exciting weekend in Florida at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday as he and the rest of his Metropolitan Division teammates competed in the league’s three-on-three tournament.

While Ovi combined on a very successful line with “good friend” Sidney Crosby for multiple highlight reel goals and assists, the Metro all-stars were incapable of getting out of the first round. They dropped their matchup with the Atlantic Division 10-6.

Ovi was asked about the result after the game and jokingly put the blame on the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin and the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin’s performances in net.

Alex Ovechkin talks to the media after the 2023 #NHLAllStar Game#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/RQFxPm2DkW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023

The Caps captain was asked about how it felt to play with Crosby in the loss. The legendary duo put up six points together.

“We have different All-Star Games we play together,” Ovechkin said. “We have fun play together not against each other. We was in the same team and it was pretty special, pretty good moment.

“Had a couple more chances but didn’t execute,” he added. “It’s on us. Obviously, goalies could play better – we want to win, but how I said couple bad goals cost us the game.”

Those goalies he speaks of were his Russian countrymen Shesterkin and Sorokin. Shesterkin led off for the Metro, allowing four goals on nine shots. Sorokin took the second and final frame and allowed five goals on 13 shots.

After the skills competition portion of the weekend on Friday, Ovi said that Sorokin was the best babysitter for Ovi Jr during the festivities.

“[Kirill Kaprizov], number two,” Ovi said. “[Ilya] Sorokin number one.”

Overall, it was a great event for the Ovechkin family. Little Sergei was the star of the show during warmups on Friday and scored the winning goal in the Breakaway Challenge.

“Great weekend,” Ovechkin said. “Lots of fun moments, lots of good memories. I enjoy it, boys enjoy it, kids enjoy it, family enjoy it. You never know if there’s gonna be an All-Star Game one more time or not,” he continued. “I was trying to get more fun, lots of fun. Try to get memories for me, for my family, and for my kids.”

Lastly, one reporter wondered if The Great Eight knew if Sergei was mad at his dad for not winning and playing more.

“I didn’t see him,” Ovechkin replied smiling. “I’m kinda afraid right now to talk to him. Probably he’s upset.”

Well, he has already set up an excuse. Just blame the apparent best babysitter on Long Island.

Screenshot via @Capitals/Twitter