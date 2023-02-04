Alex Ovechkin reviews Ovi Jr’s performance in breakaway challenge: ‘I thought he was just going to take a slap shot. He’s learning.’

Alex Ovechkin had a very fun day at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition as he got to take in all the action with his four-year-old son Sergei. The dynamic duo’s biggest moment of the night came during the Breakaway Challenge where they teamed up with Sidney Crosby and put up a perfect 40 score to win the whole thing.

Ovi was asked about the special day afterward and commented on just how much fun Sergei had and the shot that won them their challenge.

Note: The transcript below contains paraphrases of the questions asked.

How cool was that?

Alex Ovechkin: “Very cool. I think everybody enjoying. Sergei was very happy, always smiling, always asking when the hockey is going to be. He was a little upset that everything was over. Overall, I think top class. Guys have fun.”

How was sharing it with Sid?

Alex Ovechkin: “That’s a special moment. The fans love it. We both love it. I think it’s great for the game, great for both of us. Obviously, for Sergei as well.”

Who came up with the idea?

Alex Ovechkin: “It’s hard to say. I want to bring Sergei on the ice and we knew it’s gonna be tough to do something with him. Both sides come out and say, ‘let’s do it’.”

What did you think of his finish?

Alex Ovechkin: “Great move. I thought he was just going to take a slap shot. He’s learning.”

What does it mean to you to hear that guys talked about how special it was to share the ice with you and Sidney Crosby?

Alex Ovechkin: “It’s great. I remember when I was a little younger. We were sharing with Brendan Shanahan, Luongo, with all those legends and it was pretty special moments. Right now we kinda have more experience, more age in our career. Very enjoyable to spend time in the locker room with the boys talking, make some jokes. With Sergei over there it was special.”

Were you a little surprised a thin guy like Elias Pettersson won the Hardest Shot?

Alex Ovechkin: “I think it was a little bit of cheating. Because if you look at him, I don’t think he – no, I’m joking. Good for him. I miss my first one and then I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ It’s all about the fun. It’s all about give people joy.”

Do you think your first shot would have cracked 100 mph?

Alex Ovechkin: “Probably. The puck left a mark on the post. It was strange it don’t give me any number. It said “missed the shot”. I was like, ‘What? I hit the net.’ So, give it to me. Something.”

Where did Sergei learn that from?

Alex Ovechkin: “Be honest with you, he watch so much video. It doesn’t matter who score. He’s always talking to himself. He always try to repeat the moves.”

Is Sergei a fan of Crosby?

Alex Ovechkin: “He a fan of hockey, 100-percent. Today, he was so excited when we drive to the red carpet. It’s a special moment for him, for my family, and for everybody. It was great.”

Where does Kirill Kaprizov rank in terms of babysitters?

Alex Ovechkin: “Number two. [Ilya] Sorokin number one.”

Sergei will get one last chance to mingle with some of his favorite players when his dad and the rest of the all-stars take the ice for the 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday to determine which NHL division wins the 2023 All-Star Game.

The puck will drop for that at 3 pm.

