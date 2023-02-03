Alex Ovechkin and Ovi Jr take warmups together at the All-Star Skills Competition 🥹

Alex Ovechkin had a special guest with him on the ice during warmups of the All-Star Skills Competition.

Four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin, Ovi’s oldest son, threw on his skates and ambled around the FLA Live Arena rink with his dad.

Ovi and Ovi Jr. on the ice together at #NHLAllStar weekend is the content we came for. 😭 pic.twitter.com/0QT7nu5kl1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2023

Both players, the future Hockey Hall of Fame Dadvechkin and the 2036 Draft Eligible prospect, rocked Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys out on the ice. Sergei’s jersey on the back says “OVI JR.”

Sergei got an opportunity to shoot on fellow Russian, Ilya Sorokin, but it appears he was unable to score despite a lot of effort. Notice Ovi shooting video of the moment behind Sergei.

Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, filmed the adorable moment from the lower bowl, as proud as a mom could be. She labeled the moment #nhlallstar.

My favorite part is the Metropolitan Division All-Stars let Ovi Jr. lead them out onto the ice.

"You want to go first?" pic.twitter.com/Wn43ZJp9vY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023

Here are a bunch of photos and videos from the Capitals as well.

Headline photo: @asachs3/IG