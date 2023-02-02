Alex Ovechkin will compete in Hardest Shot and Breakaway Challenge at 2023 All-Star Skills Competition

We already know that Alex Ovechkin will be competing in the NHL Breakaway Challenge with Sidney Crosby on Friday night, an event he has won three times in the past. Now, it turns out that Ovi will compete in another All-Star Skills competition that he has won before.

The Great Eight will try to reclaim his crown in the Hardest Shot competition. Ovi won the event in 2018, which was held in Tampa Bay. Ovechkin was the first forward to win since Sergei Fedorov did in 2002.

BREAKING: The #Gr8 will take part in the Hardest Shot and Breakaway Challenge (👀) Watch #NHLAllStar Skills live tomorrow night at 7pm on @espn pic.twitter.com/5IFIcKadlu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2023

Back in 2018, Ovechkin had the first and second hardest shots in the competition. He won the whole thing with his first attempt which registered at 98.8 MPH.

On his second try, he improved his score by 3.4 MPH to finish atop the board at 101.3 MPH. He was the only player to eclipse the 100 MPH mark.

Ovi will be playing in his eighth All-Star Game this weekend, the most among players participating in the game this season.

The Capitals captain has opted out or been forced out of the previous three games, choosing to spend the time resting up for the end of the season. He planned to attend last year’s game after being voted All-Star Captain but was forced to opt out when he was placed in protocol due to COVID.