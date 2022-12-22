Capitals vs Senators live analysis and updates (Dec. 22, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators game on December 22, 2022.

The Washington Capitals have two games left before they break for the Christmas holiday. In a difficult end-of-the-week back-to-back, the Capitals will first take on the Ottawa Senators north of the border before returning to Capital One Arena for a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Caps will first try to take care of business against a young Senators team who is in dead-last in the Atlantic Division with 30 standings points. The Sens, though, have been better lately, winning six of their last 10 games.

Charlie Lindgren’s eight-game starting streak tonight will end as the Capitals will turn back to Darcy Kuemper. It’ll be Kuemper’s first start since being hurt 19 days ago. Kuemper has been nursing an upper-body injury after being elbowed in the head.

Alex Ovechkin will have his fourth opportunity to tie or pass Gordie Howe – but the Senators don’t plan to make it easy for him.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and Locker is all filled up on poutine so he should be extra silly. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

Capitals start Milano-Eller-NAK and Orlov-Jensen. Darcy Kuemper is starting against Cam Talbot.

🚨 1-0 Senators. Alex DeBrincat makes it 1-0 after an amazing redirect of a Nick Holden point shot. The goal came 4:50 into the first period.

The Capitals are going to the power play after a slash.

🚨 1-1. Evgeny Kuznetsov scores off the post and in on the power play. The goal came 7:01 into the period. Alex Ovechkin got his 17th assist of the season on the play.

The Capitals have 9 of the first 11 shots of the game eight minutes into the game.

Trevor van Riemdsyk takes a hooking penalty.

Parker Kelly hooks Dmitry Orlov down to the ice and the Caps are back to the power play. After forty-four seconds up a man, John Carlson takes a hooking penalty to negate the rest of the power play. Four-on-four hockey.

The Capitals outshot the Senators 12-5 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 14-12. The Capitals also hold a lead in expected goals 0.89 to 0.39.

2nd Period

Ovechkin is again mic’d up for this game.

Senators’ Dylan Gambrell take an interference penalty on Garnet Hathaway in front of the net.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Sonny Milano scores on the goal line after an Ovechkin shot squeaks through Cam Talbot. That’s Ovi’s second assist of the game. The goal came 5:25 into the period.

The Capitals are outshooting the Senators 27-12 and out-attempting them at 5v5, 34-33. The Capitals also hold a lead in expected goals 1.72 to 0.98.

3rd Period

Sonny Milano takes a four-minute double minor for high-sticking during the first shift of the third period. The penalty came 18 seconds into the period.

🚨 2-2. Drake Batherson scores down low on the resulting powerplay. It’s his seventh goal in his last 10 games. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stuzle get the assists. The goal came 3:04 into the period.

Batherson leaves the ice after being hit high by an Anthony Mantha shot.

