Tom Wilson takes contact in practice for first time since undergoing ACL surgery

Tom Wilson is officially one big step closer to returning.

Wilson shed his blue non-contact jersey at practice for the first time since undergoing ACL surgery. He rocked a red Capitals’ practice sweater, meaning he could work again in the corners and get feisty during drills.

good morning to tom wilson in a normal practice jersey pic.twitter.com/LuvO1a9A0r — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 21, 2022

Wilson is slightly behind fellow rehabbing forward, Nicklas Backstrom, who shed his non-contact jersey four days ago. Both got reps on the same line as Alex Ovechkin during the skate.

Glad to see Wilson back out there in red! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ewKQE5rEwT — Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 21, 2022

Wilson is trying to come back from major left knee surgery that had a timeline of about eight months. The enforcer initially suffered the injury in the first round of the Capitals’ playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Wilson’s return would be a major boon for a Capitals team that is trying to reinsert itself into the playoff picture in the East. After a dreadful November, the Capitals have won seven of their last eight games with backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren starting.

Both Wilson and Backstrom have been traveling with the team on road trips and were present when Alex Ovechkin hit 800 goals in Chicago.

Wilson and Backstrom were spotted sitting in the press box during Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Wilson spent most of last season skating on the first line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin. It was one of the league’s best line at 5v5 in the opening months of the season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB