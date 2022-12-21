Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated on the first line with Alex Ovechkin during practice

Tom Wilson joined Nicklas Backstrom at practice in a normal, contact jersey at Wednesday’s hour-long practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Backstrom and Wilson were placed on a very exciting line during practice. During drills, the two stars skated with Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

More of Willy and and Nicky out there! Looking better and better. pic.twitter.com/N92tcWxLg3 — Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 21, 2022

It did not mean, however, that they would play together against the Senators on Thursday. The two will not travel to Ottawa.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reported the lines from practice.

These are Capitals lines today.

These won't be the lines tomorrow in Ottawa: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary/Milano-Kuznetsov-Mantha

Johansson/Snivey-Eller-Protas

NAK/Malenstyn-Strome-Hathaway Gustafsson-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-TvR

Alexeyev-Fehervary Kuemper

Lindgren — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 21, 2022

“I wanted them to get regular practice reps and on the extra power play unit to get power play reps and start their increase in preparation to get ready,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said afterward.

Lavioltte also seemed intrigued by Wilson, a 2021-22 NHL All-Star, re-joining the fray 100 percent.

“It’s nice to move him up and get him more involved in the compete and the battle out on the ice,” Laviolette said. “It’s a first step but it’s nice to see that change.”

Neither Backstrom or Wilson have played a game this season after undergoing major offseason surgeries. Backstrom seems further along in his rehabilitation as of now. He’s been skating in a non-contact jersey since late last week.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB