Peter Laviolette gives timeline update on TJ Oshie’s upper-body injury

TJ Oshie pulled up lame while backchecking during the Capitals’ December 17 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was the second time Oshie had left a game this season due to a non-contact injury. He had core surgery over the offseason.

Oshie hasn’t practiced or skated with the team since then, but despite those concerning facts, the team says the injury is a day-to-day issue.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on Oshie after Wednesday’s practice.

Oshie will not travel with the Capitals to Ottawa for their game Thursday night.

“We won’t see him for the next two games,” Laviolette said.

The Capitals play the Winnipeg Jets back at home on Friday before the Capitals are off for three straight day due to the NHL’s Christmas Break. Tuesday the Capitals will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

“The break gives that extended time,” Laviolette said. “And then when he comes back, we’ll access and see where he’s at and where it’s at. So instead of leaving it day to day for you, we’ll go probably close to a week I’m guessing from when we’re back and then we’ll see where it’s at and give you an update then.”

Over the past two seasons, Oshie has missed 50 out of 116 games due to injury and illness. Oshie has 11 points in 22 games during the 2022-23 season, scoring five goals and assisting on six others.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB