TJ Oshie pulls up lame while skating, leaves game against Maple Leafs with injury

TJ Oshie left the Capitals game in the second period with what appears to be another lower-body injury.

Oshie was skating up ice hard on the backcheck when he pulled up lame. The veteran winger clutched his right hip and was in serious pain.

T.J. Oshie went to the locker room after this pic.twitter.com/RI3ioexpd7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 18, 2022

Oshie was hunched over on the bench for a minute or two, leaning on his stick, before being helped down to the locker room at the next TV timeout. Several teammates gave him pats on the back as he made his way off.

The star forward will not return per the Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie will not return to tonight’s game (upper body) and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 18, 2022

This is the third time over the past two seasons that Oshie has gotten injured while in stride and the second time this season.

During an October 29 game, Oshie pulled up lame.

The Capitals said Oshie was “out indefinitely — Connor Brown got the same designation and is out basically the entire season — but Oshie missed only 11 games.

Oshie underwent surgery on his core over the offseason and missed time last season due to his back.

“It was a core procedure I needed to have done,” Oshie said. “[The injury] happened in March. Something I played through. Got [the surgery] done two or three weeks after the season ended.”

Oshie has missed 49 of the last 115 games over the past two seasons. The Capitals are 13-7-1 this season with Oshie in the lineup and 8-2-2 since he returned from injury.