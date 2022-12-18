Peter Laviolette on TJ Oshie’s injury: ‘Because of the history there is always a concern’

TJ Oshie left Saturday’s Capitals-Leafs game after pulling up lame while backchecking. Oshie grabbed at his hip and midsection and skated back to the bench. During a TV timeout, he retreated to the locker room. The Capitals termed it an upper-body injury.

After the game, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on Oshie and it didn’t sound good.

Head coach Peter Laviolette postgame media availability following tonight's win over Toronto.#CapsLeafs | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/WNoy3hRwzN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 18, 2022

“I think because of the history there’s always a concern,” Laviolette said.

Tarik El-Bashir then asked if what happened was related to the injury Oshie suffered in late October which kept him out of 11-straight games.

“I’m not sure,” Laviolette said. “Just the way he left, and so he’s got some sort of upper-body injury. We’ll go back and access it and see how he is tomorrow. But I don’t know if it’s identical or exact. I think just because of the history you’re always a little bit more concerned about that.”

Oshie, 35, also had core surgery over the summer.

Since returning on November 23, Oshie has only six points in 13 games but the Capitals have gone on a tear, posting a 9-2-2 record.

having oshie back was fun while it lasted 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UULyh4WT9r — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) December 18, 2022

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB