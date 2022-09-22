TJ Oshie had surgery over the offseason for an upper-body injury

TJ Oshie missed 38 games last season due to a lower-body injury, an upper-body injury, COVID, and a non-COVID illness.

The start of 2022-23 is not faring much better either. Oshie was kept off the ice for the team’s first day of Training Camp due to offseason surgery on an unspecified upper-body injury. The Caps are holding their annual fitness tests at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

But there is some positive news. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir adds that Oshie, who participated in the team’s informal skates during the summer, is expected to take the ice for Day Two of Training Camp on Friday.

T.J. Oshie is not participating today in the skate test. He had an offseason procedure to repair an upper body injury. He has been skating in the captain's skates and is expected to practice tomorrow. Just being precautious, it seems. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 22, 2022

Months prior, during Breakdown Day in May, Oshie told the press that “I got some work to do on the body before any training can start.” When pressed if he needed surgery, he replied, “No, I don’t think so… I hope not.”

Oshie, a five-time 20-goal scorer for the Capitals, saw his season turn sour when he blocked a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on October 27. Oshie broke his foot, putting the right winger in a walking boot and on crutches for weeks.

Oshie further derailed his season when he tried to come back too early from the injury. Oshie, who spent most of his childhood growing up in Washington state, tried to make it back in time for a November 21 Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I had a broken foot and I was rushing myself back to try to play in that game,” Oshie explained to The Rink Live podcast. “I probably had 50-70 people there from my childhood there that were coming to the game. I was still in a walking boot, but I got the trainers to let me play the night before in San Jose. So I took my foot out of the walking boot, right in my skate, and played the San Jose game. I ended up being so excited on the ice that I had 10 hits in the first 15 minutes of the game. Then my back started going out probably from walking in a boot and not really training and jumping right into an NHL game. We flew to Seattle the next night, we were playing them the next day, and sure enough I couldn’t get out of bed the next day. I had to crawl down to our team meal and see our trainer and say, ‘Hey, guys, I can’t physically walk.”

It’s unclear if Oshie’s surgery was related to that back injury. The right winger also has a history of shoulder injuries.