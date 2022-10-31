TJ Oshie out indefinitely with lower-body injury

TJ Oshie pulled up lame and left Washington’s game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Now, there’s an update on his condition and it’s not good.

The Capitals told traveling beat reporters ahead of their morning skate in Carolina that Oshie is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The news was reported on Twitter by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Oshie left the game in the first period after trying to backcheck on a Predators’ rush up the ice. Oshie was not moving his left leg and glided into the defensive zone before circling back to the bench. He was helped down the tunnel by the trainer toward the locker room.

Oshie now joins forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, and Carl Hagelin all out on the injured list. John Carlson will also miss Monday’s Carolina Hurricanes game due to a lower-body injury.

The 35-year-old Oshie is coming off an injury-prone 2021-22 season where he missed 38 games due to a lower-body injury (broken foot), an upper-body injury (back), COVID, and a non-COVID illness. He also had surgery on his core over the offseason.

After 2022-23, Oshie has two seasons remaining on an eight-year, $46 million deal he signed in June 2017. His cap hit is $5.75 million.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB