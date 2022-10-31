John Carlson will miss Carolina Hurricanes game due to lower-body injury

John Carlson will miss Washington’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Carlson will sit due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Nashville Predators.

The Capitals told traveling beat reporters that the first-pairing defenseman is officially day-to-day. The news was reported on Twitter by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Carlson left Saturday’s Predators game after being shoved from behind by Michael McCarron and awkwardly crashing into the boards.

A look at the spill John Carlson took along the boards before exiting tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/NA3vt2bmtt — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) October 30, 2022

Carlson’s absence will make him the sixth regular out due to injury. The team is already without Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, and Carl Hagelin. TJ Oshie was also announced to be out indefinitely after suffering his own injury against the Predators.

Monday’s morning skate saw Carlson replaced by Trevor van Riemsdyk on the Capitals’ first defense pairing. TVR will skate on the right side of the first pairing with Dmitry Orlov.

Matt Irwin will make his Capitals’ season debut in Carlson’s absence on the third pair with Erik Gustafsson.

Looking forward to Tuesday, the Capitals play against the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena on the back end of a back-to-back. These injuries will likely necessitate call-ups — even just for emergency depth — but the Caps haven’t made any moves as of yet.

Carlson has six points (2g, 4a) in nine games this season for the Capitals.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB