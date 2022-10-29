TJ Oshie and John Carlson injured in first period against Nashville Predators

The Washington Capitals lost two star players in the first period against the Nashville Predators.

Both TJ Oshie and John Carlson left the game with lower-body injuries.

According to the Capitals, they are doubtful to return to the game.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps John Carlson (lower body) and TJ Oshie (lower body) are doubtful to return #CapsPreds — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 30, 2022

TJ Oshie pulled up lame while trying to backcheck on a Predators’ rush up ice. Oshie was not moving his left leg and glided into the defensive zone before circling back to the bench. He was helped down the tunnel by the trainer toward the locker room.

“The way Oshie bent over there and quit skating, I’d say he’s done for the game,” NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May observed at intermission. “That did not look good.”

John Carlson left the game after skating after the puck in the defensive zone behind the net. He was shoved from behind by Michael McCarron. As he reached for the loose puck, his legs veered out (think a wishbone) before he crashed shoulder-first into the boards.

A look at the spill John Carlson took along the boards before exiting tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/NA3vt2bmtt — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) October 30, 2022

“That’s three times Carlson has taken a weird fall in this game into the boards,” May said.

It’s unclear, but the bad conditions inside Bridgestone Arena ice may have contributed to the injuries. The arena hosted a concert the night before for The Judds: The Final Tour. Several players could be seen wiping out in the first 20 minutes of play. One reader who was at the game observed it was humid inside the venue.

Look in the corner. This is after the Zamboni already did two rounds. That’s not the plexiglass with those marks. It’s the ice. pic.twitter.com/JMOfDWaxn5 — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) October 30, 2022

The 35-year-old Oshie is coming off an injury-prone 2021-22 season where he missed 38 games due to a lower-body injury (broken foot), an upper-body injury (back), COVID, and a non-COVID illness. He also had surgery on his core over the offseason.

Carlson, 32, has been generally durable throughout his career. Last season he played 78 of 82 games. He has not missed a game this season.