Alex Ovechkin slept with the Stanley Cup. His favorite player, Messi, did too with the World Cup trophy.

Alex Ovechkin was ecstatic when Lionel Messi, his favorite soccer player, finally broke through and won the World Cup with Argentina. The two players’ careers have paralleled in a lot of ways, including a decade-plus-long wait for the sport’s top prize. Ovechkin was unsure though if Messi’s partying would match his after his 2018 triumph though.

“I don’t know how he’s going to celebrate,” Ovechkin, a celebration trendsetter said, prompting laughter from the media.

Well, it appears, Messi did take a page from Ovi’s book after all. Messi slept with the World Cup trophy in his bed, just like Ovi did the first night he had the Stanley Cup at his house.

“Good day! 😁” Messi wrote in the caption.

Ovechkin had his tender moment with Lord Stanley’s Cup several days after the Capitals won the Cup on June 7th.

A month later, he spooned with the championship trophy again at his childhood home in Russia.

While the two had the championship in a bed similarity, their championship parades went a little differently. The Capitals parade went off without a hitch as DC hosted hundreds of thousands of celebrating Caps’ fans. Meanwhile, Argentina’s was cut short because the swarming crowd became too dangerous.