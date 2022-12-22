Home / News / Alex Ovechkin passes Ray Bourque for most shots in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin passes Ray Bourque for most shots in NHL history

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

December 22, 2022 9:16 pm

On Thursday night, Alex Ovechkin was credited with his 6210th shot on goal, passing Ray Bourque and becoming the all-time most shoot-iest player in NHL history.

It’s just one more record in a career increasingly bursting with them.

The tiebreaking shot was a rush attempt against Cam Talbot halfway through the third period. He got another on the same shift.

The top ten now looks like this:

Player Shots
Alex Ovechkin 6211
Ray Bourque 6209
Jaromír Jagr 5637
Marcel Dionne 5363
Phil Esposito 5166
Al MacInnis 5157
Mike Gartner 5090
Wayne Gretzky 5088
Brendan Shanahan 5086
Brett Hull 4876

And counting.

Ray Bourque is, in short, a legend. A five-time Norris winner, he played an offensive brand of defense for the Boston Bruins for more than twenty years. At the end of his career, he moved to the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in the final game of his career.

The NHL didn’t track shots until the 1960s, meaning the first decade of Gordie Howe’s career had no shot data.

Meanwhile, for Ovechkin volume has always been the secret to his scoring. He has regularly finished at or near the very top in total shots on goal. He’s maintained that volume even into his 30s. A breakdown by season, up until 2022-23:

Season Shots
2005-06 425
2006-07 392
2007-08 446
2008-09 528
2009-10 368
2010-11 367
2011-12 303
2012-13 220
2013-14 386
2014-15 395
2015-16 398
2016-17 313
2017-18 355
2018-19 338
2019-20 311
2020-21 182
2021-22 334

Here’s to the next 6,210.

, , , ,