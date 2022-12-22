Alex Ovechkin passes Ray Bourque for most shots in NHL history

On Thursday night, Alex Ovechkin was credited with his 6210th shot on goal, passing Ray Bourque and becoming the all-time most shoot-iest player in NHL history.

It’s just one more record in a career increasingly bursting with them.

The tiebreaking shot was a rush attempt against Cam Talbot halfway through the third period. He got another on the same shift.

The top ten now looks like this:

Player Shots Alex Ovechkin 6211 Ray Bourque 6209 Jaromír Jagr 5637 Marcel Dionne 5363 Phil Esposito 5166 Al MacInnis 5157 Mike Gartner 5090 Wayne Gretzky 5088 Brendan Shanahan 5086 Brett Hull 4876

And counting.

Ray Bourque is, in short, a legend. A five-time Norris winner, he played an offensive brand of defense for the Boston Bruins for more than twenty years. At the end of his career, he moved to the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in the final game of his career.

The NHL didn’t track shots until the 1960s, meaning the first decade of Gordie Howe’s career had no shot data.

Meanwhile, for Ovechkin volume has always been the secret to his scoring. He has regularly finished at or near the very top in total shots on goal. He’s maintained that volume even into his 30s. A breakdown by season, up until 2022-23:

Season Shots 2005-06 425 2006-07 392 2007-08 446 2008-09 528 2009-10 368 2010-11 367 2011-12 303 2012-13 220 2013-14 386 2014-15 395 2015-16 398 2016-17 313 2017-18 355 2018-19 338 2019-20 311 2020-21 182 2021-22 334

Here’s to the next 6,210.