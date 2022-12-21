Capitals fans get shock of a lifetime running into Alex Ovechkin at Nike Store

Callie W., along with her Jaymie and Ryan, were at Monday’s Capitals-Detroit Red Wings game at Capital One Arena, hoping they’d witness history. A week earlier, Ovechkin had scored a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, giving him 800 goals in his career.

That night, the Capitals captain was attempting to tie and pass Gordie Howe (801) for second overall on the NHL’s goals list with two of Gordie’s children at the game, Mark and Marty.

While Callie, Jaymie, and Ryan didn’t get a chance to see that — Ovechkin went goalless on the night — they got the shock of a lifetime while shopping in Georgetown the very next day. They randomly ran into Ovechkin while they were shopping.

Here’s the story from Callie:

We ran into Ovi earlier on Tuesday afternoon, his off day, while shopping at the Nike store in Georgetown. He was super nice and let us snap a quick pic. He’s such a class act! It was around 3 pm. He came into the Nike store right as we were about to leave. He saw us with our jaws dropped and kinda chuckled and waved before walking back further into the store. He was shopping with his wife so we waited until they were done shopping and were in line to check out (even Ovi waits in line at the Nike store!?) before we went up and asked if we could take a quick picture. I couldn’t tell what he was buying but he was super polite and nice, definitely the highlight of my whole year. We were at the game against Detroit on Monday night hoping to see him score 801 but definitely weren’t expecting to run into him while were out shopping.

According to Callie, they were “definitely was scared to ask and didn’t want to bother Ovi” but they figured “we’d probably never have another opportunity like this and we’d regret it later if we didn’t.”

Ovechkin has a long-term endorsement deal with Nike and routinely wears their gear away from the rink. In the selfie, Ovechkin is wearing a red Air Jordan hoodie. The company also designed Ovi’s number eight shield. Ovechkin has a personal store where he sells Nike items with his logo on them.