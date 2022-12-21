Connor McMichael has four goals in his last five games for the Hershey Bears

Capitals prospect Connor McMichael is in the throes of one of the hottest stretches of his hockey career.

Wednesday, McMichael scored in the second period of the Bears’ 4-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The goal marked McMichael’s fourth goal in the last five games.

Two straight games in a row with a goal, and four in his last five for @con91mcmichael 🔥 🍎Strome

🍏McIlrath pic.twitter.com/kzVr5DfgA7 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 22, 2022

McMichael, skating down the left wing on a two-on-one, held onto the puck into the slot and fired a shot past Pat Nagle for his sixth goal of the season. The goal tied the game at 2. The Bears would go on to win and become the first AHL team to 20 victories this season.

McMichael has found almost all of his success at 5v5 while centering the second line with Henrik Borgstrom and Sam Anas.

Connor’s other goals during this recent stretch include the game-winning goal against the Phantoms on December 18. McMichael fired a beautiful shot to the top corner, which Bears announcers called “elite.”

The slick skating pivot also scored twice and had a shootout goal in the Bears’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Cleveland Monsters on December 11. McMichael’s first tally came at even strength early in the first period.

Backhand beauty 😍 It's Mikey's third of the season! 🍎 Anas

🍏 Morelli pic.twitter.com/S2k4FoND9Q — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 11, 2022

Later in the second period he buried a goal on the power play.

Despite playing in half of the games as his teammates, McMichael is already sixth on the team in goals.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears