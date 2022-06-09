Home / Season Review / Brett Leason: 2021-22 season review

Brett Leason: 2021-22 season review

By Peter Hassett

June 9, 2022 10:25 am

As the Capitals’ supposed 13th forward, Brett Leason sure did play in a lot of hockey games last season.

By the Numbers

36 games played
9.0 time on ice per game
3 goals
3 assists
52.1 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage
53.5 5-on-5 expected goal percentage
50.0 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

  • Most common teammates during 5-on-5
  • Ice time per game, split up by game state
  • 5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)
  • 5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)
  • Individual scoring events by the player
  • 5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Peter’s Take

Man, I do not have anything interesting to say about Brett Leason. Functionally a 13th forward, Leason got a lot of ice time this season as the team struggled with injury and illness. That means we got to see a lot of a player who is really good at slowing games down.

The HockeyViz heatmaps above show where shot attempts happen when Leason is on the ice – red meaning more shots from the spot, blue meaning fewer. For Leason, there’s a lot of blue dead spots on both ends of the ice.

It’s not a bad thing to be a low-event hockey player, to be what the Scientologists call a suppressive person. If you’re a coach needing a fill-in while some other player is getting a back-iotomy or whatever, having the replacement player be boring is not the worst-case scenario. But I’m not gonna pretend like I’m psyched when I see ol’ 49 getting a sweater. Especially when he was playing instead of more interesting players.

Leason is a restricted free-agent, so odds are he’s back next season. If we see a lot of him, that’ll be an indication that things are not going well in Washington. When we do see him, and maybe we’re feeling a little unstimulated, just remind yourself that that’s intentional.

According to Orson Welles

There's an awful lot of Leason games that I'd rather be dead than sit through. For myself, unless the player is hallucinatory, unless he becomes that kind of deranged goblin, he does not come alive.

Brett Leason on RMNB

Your Turn

Brett Leason?

