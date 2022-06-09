Brett Leason: 2021-22 season review

As the Capitals’ supposed 13th forward, Brett Leason sure did play in a lot of hockey games last season.
|36
|games played
|9.0
|time on ice per game
|3
|goals
|3
|assists
|52.1
|5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage
|53.5
|5-on-5 expected goal percentage
|50.0
|5-on-5 goal percentage
About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:
Man, I do not have anything interesting to say about Brett Leason. Functionally a 13th forward, Leason got a lot of ice time this season as the team struggled with injury and illness. That means we got to see a lot of a player who is really good at slowing games down.
The HockeyViz heatmaps above show where shot attempts happen when Leason is on the ice – red meaning more shots from the spot, blue meaning fewer. For Leason, there’s a lot of blue dead spots on both ends of the ice.
It’s not a bad thing to be a low-event hockey player, to be what the Scientologists call a suppressive person. If you’re a coach needing a fill-in while some other player is getting a back-iotomy or whatever, having the replacement player be boring is not the worst-case scenario. But I’m not gonna pretend like I’m psyched when I see ol’ 49 getting a sweater. Especially when he was playing instead of more interesting players.
Leason is a restricted free-agent, so odds are he’s back next season. If we see a lot of him, that’ll be an indication that things are not going well in Washington. When we do see him, and maybe we’re feeling a little unstimulated, just remind yourself that that’s intentional.
Love a rookie lap. @Bleason7 pic.twitter.com/Fzk4cosrWD
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 29, 2021
