Capitals send Brett Leason back down to Hershey

The Washington Capitals made a flurry of moves before puck drop against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Nicklas Backstrom came off long-term injured reserve while Anthony Mantha was placed on it. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk officially came off of COVID-19 protocol. Then first-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov entered it.

There was one more piece of this roster transaction puzzle. The Capitals optioned rookie forward Brett Leason back to Hershey.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-assigned right wing Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/i5BTM9QuJl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 15, 2021

Leason started his Capitals career with points in three of his first four games (2g, 1a), but saw his role reduced as time passed by head coach Peter Laviolette. Lavy buried the forward on a rookie-filled fourth line that spent vast amounts of time stapled to the bench.

Leason still managed to find ways to contribute, posting seven multi-shot games out of 20. The 2019 second-round pick averaged 8:39 of ice time per game.

It’s possible Leason could return to the team later this week as the Capitals face the Winnipeg Jets without forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Garnet Hathaway, and Nic Dowd due to Canadian COVID protocols.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-assign Brett Leason to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned right wing Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in 20 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, Leason has one goal in five games with Hershey. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey’s games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB