Nicklas Backstrom officially activated from injured non-roster list, Anthony Mantha placed on LTIR

Washington Capitals legend and star center Nicklas Backstrom is finally off the shelf.
The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Backstrom has been removed from the injured non-roster list in the expectation that he will make his season debut tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.
#Caps activate center Nicklas Backstrom from injured non-roster list and center Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk from COVID protocol list. #Caps also place forward Anthony Mantha on LTI list.
Backstrom’s return could not be any more well-timed as Wednesday also saw center Evgeny Kuznetsov placed into COVID-19 protocol. Kuzy will be out for at least the next two games.
Backstrom has been skating on a line with Conor Sheary and TJ Oshie at practice. He has also been working with the top power-play unit in his typical half-wall position.
Center Nicklas Backstrom has been activated from the injured non-roster list and is expected to make his season debut tonight in Chicago.#CapsHawks pic.twitter.com/EJZpSzW3PX
Winger Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve to accomodate the activation. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk are also now available to play after being officially removed from COVID-19 protocol.
