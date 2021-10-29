Capitals recall Brett Leason from Hershey with TJ Oshie out week-to-week with a lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals have recalled 2019 second-round pick Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears after learning of a serious injury to one of its top stars.

TJ Oshie missed practice on Thursday after suffering a lower-body injury presumably against the Red Wings. Oshie was spotted on crutches and wearing a protective boot. He is out week-to-week and the Capitals placed him on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

In comes the 6’5”, 215-pound Leason, who has shown some recent pop in Hershey and plays an overall game similar to Oshie.

Leason has never played a NHL game or been called up to the Capitals before.

So far this season, Leason has a goal in five games with Hershey.

Hard working goal for Brett Leason. @TheHersheyBears take a 2-1 lead late in the first period in chocolatetown. @ChocHockey pic.twitter.com/cJHdLawl3k — Jack Walton (@WaltonSports1) October 16, 2021

He has skated on a talented and large third line with Aliaksei Protas and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Leason is coming off a sensational 2020-21 season where he scored 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games, including 13 in his final 15.

With Oshie out, the Capitals can either plug Leason into the lineup immediately or turn to Daniel Sprong who was scratched against the Detroit Red Wings. The Capitals depth chart at right wing looks (approximately) like this.

Wilson

Sprong

Sheary

Hathaway

Leason

Connor McMichael can also fill in at wing when needed. The Capitals’ next game is Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Brett Leason From Hershey

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB