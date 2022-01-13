Capitals recall Brett Leason from taxi squad

Brett Leason was placed on the Capitals taxi squad four days ago. Now he’s back on the main roster.
The Capitals announced the news through their PR account on Twitter, Thursday afternoon.
ROSTER UPDATE: #Caps recall Brett Leason from the taxi squad
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 13, 2022
With Alex Ovechkin out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, Leason took Carl Hagelin’s spot on the left wing of the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. Hagelin has been in COVID protocol since Monday.
These were the line rushes in practice on Thursday via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.
Protas-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Sheary-Backstrom-Wilson
McMichael-Eller-Sprong
Leason-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
TvR-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz
Leason has played 25 games for the Capitals this season registering three goals and three assists. The 2019 second-round pick has found himself an unlikely regular in the lineup during the first half of the 2021-22 season due to injury and COVID issues in the team’s forward corps.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
