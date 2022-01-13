Capitals recall Brett Leason from taxi squad

Brett Leason was placed on the Capitals taxi squad four days ago. Now he’s back on the main roster.

The Capitals announced the news through their PR account on Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

With Alex Ovechkin out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, Leason took Carl Hagelin’s spot on the left wing of the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. Hagelin has been in COVID protocol since Monday.

These were the line rushes in practice on Thursday via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Protas-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Sheary-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Sprong

Leason-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

TvR-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

Leason has played 25 games for the Capitals this season registering three goals and three assists. The 2019 second-round pick has found himself an unlikely regular in the lineup during the first half of the 2021-22 season due to injury and COVID issues in the team’s forward corps.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB