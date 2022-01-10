Carl Hagelin added to COVID protocol

Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin has been added to the COVID protocol, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Hagelin joins defender Dmitry Orlov on the COVID list.
From the Caps:
#Caps forward Carl Hagelin is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 10, 2022
Hagelin, 33, will now need to be quarantined for at least five days. Then, if he has no remaining symptoms, tests negative multiple times, gets full clearance from team physicians, he will be permitted to suit up again.
Hagelin has two goals and five assists this season. On Saturday he caused an own-goal during a delayed penalty. That’s not relevant to his being on the COVID protocol, but you were thinking about it anyway.
The Washington Capitals will host the Boston Bruins at 7 PM tonight. With Hagelin out, only John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin will still have perfect attendance.
