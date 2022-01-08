Carl Hagelin scores full length of the ice, empty-net goal *ON THE CAPITALS* during delayed penalty against Wild

The Washington Capitals blew their shutout against the Minnesota Wild in the oddest way. And yet also in a way that felt so fitting.

Carl Hagelin scored an own goal from 200 feet away during a delayed penalty while Washington’s net was empty.

It’s the greatest shot of Hagelin’s career.

Caps goalie Zach Fucale headed for the bench as the Caps controlled play with a penalty pending. Carl Hagelin had the puck behind Minnesota’s net and attempted a pass to the blue line. The shot missed its destination and continued unimpeded to Washington’s net.

The NBC Sports Washington commentary perfectly encapsulated all of our feelings as this happened in real-time.

“Hagelin with the loose biscuit…” Joe Beninati said.

“Uh oh,” Craig Laughlin said in disbelief.

“LOOK OUT!!!! LOOK OUT!!!” Beninati screamed as the puck hit the yawning net. “Oh my goodness.”

Then there was silence.

“Wow,” Laughlin replied to fill the dead air. “The craziest rarity you’re going to see in the National Hockey League.”

The rare own-goal on a delayed penalty call 😬 pic.twitter.com/HD57n4h2M3 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 9, 2022

Ryan Hartman originally got credit for the goal, though it was later given to Marcus Foligno as he was the last Wild player to touch the puck before Hagelin passed the puck into the net. That’s a relief as Hartman was also the one who committed the tripping penalty, so he was why there was an empty net in the first place.

The rule on the awarded goal is last #mnwild player to touch the puck before Carl Hagelin scored into his own net on the delayed penalty. When a Washington player passed to Hagelin, Foligno tipped the puck to Hagelin. No whistle because Foligno didn't gain full possession — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 9, 2022

The NHL credited Foligno with a shot on goal on the tally in its play-by-play, but not in its event summary. The Wild only had four shots overall in the second period.

Screenshot: NHL.com

The goal does not count against goalie Zach Fucale, but it does mean that a shutout in his second NHL full-game appearance is now technically impossible. He could stop every shot, but it won’t be called a shutout. He does at least own the NHL record for longest shutout streak to start his career.

The goal unofficially was Hagelin’s third of the year. Sadly, it counted for the other team.