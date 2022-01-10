Capitals announce Dmitry Orlov unavailable due to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals announced some bad news during their morning skate Monday. Dmitry Orlov will be unavailable against the Boston Bruins due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Orlov to this point was one of only four Capitals skaters to play in all 36 games this season. John Carlson is now the only Capitals’ regular on defense to not end up in COVID protocol this season.
#Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol
Under the league’s newly changed quarantine policy, Orlov will need to be quarantined for at least five days and then have no remaining symptoms, test negative multiple times, and get full clearance from team physicians before he is able to suit up for the Caps again.
Orlov made news before the season began as he appeared to be the last member of the Capitals roster to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Caps host the Bruins at home at 7 PM. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Trevor van Riemsdyk filled in for Orlov next to Nick Jensen, and Matt Irwin appears set to get a sweater as well on the backend.
