Brett Leason sent to taxi squad

Brett Leason’s time on the Capitals’ NHL squad *could* be coming to an end.

Sunday, the Capitals assigned the winger, who is not waivers eligble, to the team’s taxi squad.

#Caps re-assign Brett Leason to the taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 9, 2022

Leason has played 25 games for the Capitals this season registering three goals and three assists. With the Capitals struggling with injury, the flu, and COVID-19 throughout the year, Leason has found himself a regular in the lineup during the first half of the 2021-22 season.

With TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom expected back for Monday’s game against the Boston Bruins, there was no room on the active roster for Leason. The Ccapitals are now only missing Anthony Mantha (LTIR, shoulder) from the lineup among forwards.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB