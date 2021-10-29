Brett Leason does solo rookie lap ahead of his NHL debut against Arizona Coyotes

Brett Leason got the rookie treatment before his NHL debut against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday.

Lapierre skated several solo laps in warmups firing pucks on an empty net before the rest of his teammates joined him on the ice.

Leason is making his NHL debut due to an injury to Nic Dowd.

Capitals lines vs Coyotes: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-McMichael-Sprong

Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway

Sheary-Lapierre-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Carlson

TvR-Schultz Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 29, 2021

With Leason getting a game, the Capitals will have four rookies in their lineup in him, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Martin Fehervary for the first time since a quite special 2017-18 season.

With Leason suiting up, the #Caps have 4 rookies in the lineup (McMichael, Lapierre and Fehervary are the others) for the 1st time since April 7, 2018 vs. NJD. In that game, WSH iced a lineup that included Shane Gersich, Jakub Vrana, Jakub Jerabek and Chandler Stephenson. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 29, 2021

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington’s @Andrew_Gillis70