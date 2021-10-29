Home / News / Brett Leason does solo rookie lap ahead of his NHL debut against Arizona Coyotes

By Chris Cerullo

October 29, 2021 6:59 pm

Brett Leason got the rookie treatment before his NHL debut against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday.

Lapierre skated several solo laps in warmups firing pucks on an empty net before the rest of his teammates joined him on the ice.

Leason is making his NHL debut due to an injury to Nic Dowd.

With Leason getting a game, the Capitals will have four rookies in their lineup in him, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Martin Fehervary for the first time since a quite special 2017-18 season.

