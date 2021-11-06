All-rookie line goal: Brett Leason scores after an incredible individual rush to the net by Connor McMichael

The Washington Capitals could not get anything going against the Flyers through the game’s first 46 minutes. Then Connor McMichael freelanced and went on a skate.
His fantastic individual play, which ended up being a primary assist on Brett Leason’s second-career goal, brought the Capitals within one of the Flyers late in the third period.
McMichael’s brilliance went like this. He started the play by chipping the puck high to himself, giving himself enough room to enter the offensive zone. Then he shed 35-year-old defender Keith Yandle with some fancy stick-handling before sending a blind backhanded pass through Yandle’s skates to the slot. Leason, who has a nose for the net, got his stick on the puck and chipped it over Martin Jones to finally get the Caps on the board.
For Leason, it’s his second goal in four games (he also has three points), while McMichael now has four points (1g, 3a) in his last six games.
